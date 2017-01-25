Richard Haass on why the Trans-Pacific Partnership was a good idea
A day after President Trump signed an executive order withdrawing the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the president of the Council on Foreign Relations, Richard Haass, told Yahoo Global News Anchor Katie Couric that "America would've gained much more access to the markets of other countries" with the trade agreement left in place. They also discussed his new book, "A World in Disarray: American Foreign Policy and the Crisis of the Old Order.”