Dramatic video shows ute clip car on M1 motorway

Dashcam footage has captured the driver of a ute seemingly misjudging a lane change and clipping another vehicle on a motorway in New South Wales.

In the video it appears the tray of the ute strikes the bonnet of the car with the dashcam, before both vehicles pull over on the side of the M1 roadway.

The footage does not show what happened before the incident, however people on Facebook have suggested the driver of the utility might not be solely to blame.

One post on the video states: "That's a wee bit of a dangerous manoeuvre on the utilities part but can I ask what the dashcam driver was doing in the right lane without any vehicles in sight to overtake?"

"Keep left unless overtaking," the comment says.

Another commented: "All these assumptions! For all we know, maybe the dashcam driver was over taking the ute safely and legally and then maybe the ute took off and did what he did, who knows."

The video of the incident was uploaded to the M1 Pacific Motorway NSW Facebook page on Saturday and has been viewed about 25,000 times.



Source: M1 Pacific Motorway NSW/ Facebook