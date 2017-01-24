News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Dramatic video shows ute clip car on M1 motorway

Dashcam footage has captured the driver of a ute seemingly misjudging a lane change and clipping another vehicle on a motorway in New South Wales.

In the video it appears the tray of the ute strikes the bonnet of the car with the dashcam, before both vehicles pull over on the side of the M1 roadway.

The footage does not show what happened before the incident, however people on Facebook have suggested the driver of the utility might not be solely to blame.

One post on the video states: "That's a wee bit of a dangerous manoeuvre on the utilities part but can I ask what the dashcam driver was doing in the right lane without any vehicles in sight to overtake?"

"Keep left unless overtaking," the comment says.

Another commented: "All these assumptions! For all we know, maybe the dashcam driver was over taking the ute safely and legally and then maybe the ute took off and did what he did, who knows."

The video of the incident was uploaded to the M1 Pacific Motorway NSW Facebook page on Saturday and has been viewed about 25,000 times.

Source: M1 Pacific Motorway NSW/ Facebook

Latest

Parents leave kids home alone in 'deplorable' conditions while they go on holiday
0:24

Parents leave kids home alone in 'deplorable' conditions while they go on holiday
0320_1800_PER-Uber
0:24

Uber driver allegedly assaulted on morning following St Patrick's Day
0320_1800_PER-BodyFound
0:28

Perth woman's body found near Whistler, Canada
0320_1800_PER-Itinerary
1:43

Why Perth travellers need to check their itinerary
0320_1800_PER-WorkshopFire
1:25

Teenager fights for life after workshop blaze 
0320_1800_PER-ItalianTourist
1:53

Premier reassures tourists that WA 'safe' after Italian visitor stabbed
0320_1800_PER-HomeInvasion
1:35

86-year-old home invasion victim's advice for intruders
0320_1800_BRI-Rides
1:49

The safety nightmare of Queensland amusement rides

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'