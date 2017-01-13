News

'Singe back and sides, please': Indian barber cuts man’s hair using fire

An India barber has come up with a unique way to get your regular trim - setting your hair on fire and combing away the burning strands.

Footage from inside an Indian hairdressers shows a barber pouring flammable powder and liquid on his customer's head then proceeding to set his client's hair ablaze.

With flames rising from the head, the barber then takes two combs to cut and style the hair into shape, while the flames continue to burn.

It is unclear if the crowd of men seen in the salon are watching on in disbelief, or are forming an orderly queue to be the next to get the fiery treatment.

Source: Liveleak

