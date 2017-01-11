Dog spends night in hospital after close encounter with snake

A Jack Russell-cross had a close encounter with a snake, after it became stuck on her collar.

Markus Gaebele told 3AW he had no idea how the snake became entangled in his parents' dog Stella's collar at Chirnside Park on the weekend.

"I couldn't believe it," Mr Gaebele said.

"This thing was stuck, it would not budge."

He eventually dislodged the snake, but no before Stella was bitten and had to be rushed to the vet.

Stella spent the night in hospital after a bite on the leg but will make a full recovery.