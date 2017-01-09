News

'La La Land' Wins Seven Golden Globes

ABC News' Kendis Gibson breaks down all the winners and the red carpet's biggest fashion trend.

Latest

0326_1800_vic_thieves
1:41

Melbourne thieves fumble armed robbery
0326_1800_vic_murder
1:46

Family unites with armed robber in Supreme Court battle
0326_1800_syd_turnbull
2:04

Malcolm Turnbull defends another bad poll result
0326_1800_vic_robbers
1:33

Bystanders flee as man pulls handgun during attempted robbery
0326_1800_syd_financial
2:18

Cheating scandal may prove to be a huge financial blow for those involved
0326_1800_syd_shame
3:50

Cricket cheating investigation underway
0326_1600_nat_cartoon
1:48

Cartoon characters used marketing of unhealthy products in question
0326_1600_nat_popo
1:36

Four police officers investigated for excessive force during arrest of teen

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'