Donald Trump picks Dan Coats to be director of national intelligence

President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly picked former Sen. Dan Coats, R-Ind., to be the next director of national intelligence. The news comes amid reports that Trump wants to shake up the structure of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which oversees 16 U.S. agencies. Trump has clashed with those organizations in recent weeks amid findings of Russian hacking during the U.S. election. Trump is set to be briefed on those conclusions by intelligence leaders on Friday.