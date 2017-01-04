Police investigate suspected kidnapping in Sydney

Investigations are continuing into an alleged kidnapping in Sydney's inner west overnight.

A person who was driving on Dean Street at South Strathfield about 12.30am today found a 48-year-old man lying down with his wrists bound and a bag over his head.

He was found lying face down on the side of the road lying near a parked car.

A police spokesman confirmed that there is a police operation underway after a reported kidnapping.

He said no further information was available at this time.

The man was taken to Concord Hospital with minor injuries.

He is said to be co-operating with police at this stage, but is extremely traumatised by the ordeal.