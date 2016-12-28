News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Hollywood icon Carrie Fisher dies aged 60

Carrie Fisher who played one of the most famous roles in movie history, Princess Leia, has died.

Latest

Flight Centre fined $12.5m for price fixing
0:47

Flight Centre fined $12.5m for price fixing
Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0404_wa_sun_newsbreakWA
4:24

WA News Break - April 4
0404_wa_sun_driverlesscars
0:28

Driverless classes commence in WA
0404_wa_sun_bagbans
0:36

WA supermarkets begin plastic bag bans
0404_wa_sun_fisherman
1:40

WA family's heartbreak
0404_wa_sun_fire
0:43

Father burnt in garage fire
0404_wa_sun_crash
0:51

Driver crashes after suffering medical episode

Featured

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym