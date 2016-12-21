American Goodness: A Connecticut town that Syrian refugees can call home

Did you know that the small state of Connecticut has quietly — but proudly — taken in about 400 Syrian refugees in the last year? Moreover, these immigrants, desperate to flee their war-ravaged homeland, have been taken in by total strangers from across the state, who help them find homes, jobs and new lives in the Constitution State. Yahoo News and Finance Anchor Bianna Golodryga traveled to the small town of Bloomfield and met with the group of dedicated community volunteers working to get a Syrian refugee named Fadi Al-Asmi and his young family on their feet. “When we came here, we found out that this state, and the people that are here, are better than in all of America,” Al-Asmi told Golodryga.