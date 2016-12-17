The Trump transition in 60 seconds or less: Cold war of words

On Dec. 16, President-elect Donald Trump again questioned the alleged Russian cyberattack during the 2016 election and seemed to praise the revelations from WikiLeaks. Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway also suggested if President Obama and Hillary Clinton "loved the country enough" they'd shut down talk of the hacking. A charity auction for lunch with Ivanka Trump was also canceled in the wake of criticism of paying for access to the future first family. Yahoo's Summer Delaney gives you the latest on the Trump transition in 60 seconds or less.