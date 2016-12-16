'Hidden Figures' stars remember space pioneer John Glenn

Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae, the stars of "Hidden Figures," which focuses on the work of African-American female NASA mathematicians who helped John Glenn make his historic 1962 orbit around the Earth possible, spoke to Yahoo Global News Anchor Katie Couric about the film and remembered Glenn, who will be publicly memorialized this weekend in Ohio before his private burial at Arlington National Cemetery. Spencer called him "a national treasure" and Monae said, "He was on the right side of history." Watch Couric's full interview with the stars of "Hidden Figures" on Dec. 16.