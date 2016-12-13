WATCH: Reckless daredevil dodges speeding train

A daredevil recklessly dashed across tracks in Poland and dodged a fast-approaching train in a daring video.

The man wearing a hooded jumper skipped effortlessly across the track just missing the carriage in a twisted game of chicken with a train.

He posted his stunt to LiveLeak and admitted his dangerous hobby is "insane" and to not try it at home.

"I know that's insane but it's lot of cheaper than bungee jumping. Please do not trying to do this at home," he wrote.

"My dream is jumping all over the world so please support me."

Last month, a Melbourne train surfer who filmed himself riding on top of the carriage said he wouldn't do it again, admitting his actions could have got him killed.