Kirk Douglas is celebrating his 100th birthday! The Hollywood legend appeared in his first film, “The Strange Love of Martha Ivers,” in 1946. He was nominated for his first Academy Award in 1949 for his role in “Champion.” Douglas starred in various films like “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea,” “Lust for Life,” and “Spartacus.” The legendary actor has starred in over 90 movies throughout the course of his career.