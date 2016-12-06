News

Police hunt man who rammed patrol car

Police are hunting for a man who rammed a patrol car during a wild chase in the northern suburbs.

Latest

0402_1800_SYD-SkinCancer
1:37

Fashion trends could be putting people at risk of skin cancer
0402_1800_SYD-Shark
0:27

Police officers’ close call with a great white shark
0402_1800_SYD-Dogs
1:46

Dogs battle it out for ultimate prize at Royal Easter Show
0402_1800_SYD_RAF
1:34

RAF celebrates its 100th birthday
0402_1800_SYD-UScrash
1:48

Fatal US crash that killed family treated as suspicious
0402_1800_SYD-IndecentAssault
1:36

Woman speaks after doctor charged with indecent assault
0402_1800_SYD-Russia
1:54

Travellers warned not to go to Russia
0402_1800_SYD-EasterShowFight
0:32

Fight breaks out between patron and woman dressed as zombie at Royal Easter Show

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'