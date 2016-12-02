News

Ending AIDS Together

In commemoration of World AIDS Day, PEPFAR, the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, has transformed the HIV pandemic around the globe. PEPFAR is a bipartisan effort and is the largest commitment of any nation to a single disease in history. PEPFAR’s success is now measured in its saving of lives and changing the course of the pandemic. In the short documentary "Ending AIDS Together," Yahoo Global News Anchor Katie Couric teams up with Tru Films to tell the story of the impact that this unprecedented initiative has had on millions of lives in sub-Saharan Africa. Before PEPFAR, only 50,000 people living with HIV in Africa were receiving treatment. Today, PEPFAR supports more than 11 million men, women and children with life-saving care. The documentary blends interviews with experts — including Dr. Deborah Birx, the U.S. Global AIDS coordinator, along with such activists as Bono and Bill Gates — with intimate profiles of individuals living with HIV/AIDS. "Ending AIDS Together" is directed by Gabriel Noble and Marjan Tehrani and executive produced by Katie Couric.

Latest

1:52

World-wide search underway to help boy get bone marrow transplant
1:48

WA man fighting for life in Thailand after scooter crash
1:17

Major rescue operation turns to tragedy
1:24

Well-known blind busker getting helping hand from strangers
1:28

Aussie scientist says he can save the aviation industry millions
1:34

Gold Coast experiencing unusually quiet Easter long weekend
3:00

Queen's baton relay through Queensland
1:23

Motorbike hoons trash golf course

Featured

0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'