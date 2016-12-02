In commemoration of World AIDS Day, PEPFAR, the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, has transformed the HIV pandemic around the globe. PEPFAR is a bipartisan effort and is the largest commitment of any nation to a single disease in history. PEPFAR’s success is now measured in its saving of lives and changing the course of the pandemic. In the short documentary "Ending AIDS Together," Yahoo Global News Anchor Katie Couric teams up with Tru Films to tell the story of the impact that this unprecedented initiative has had on millions of lives in sub-Saharan Africa. Before PEPFAR, only 50,000 people living with HIV in Africa were receiving treatment. Today, PEPFAR supports more than 11 million men, women and children with life-saving care. The documentary blends interviews with experts — including Dr. Deborah Birx, the U.S. Global AIDS coordinator, along with such activists as Bono and Bill Gates — with intimate profiles of individuals living with HIV/AIDS. "Ending AIDS Together" is directed by Gabriel Noble and Marjan Tehrani and executive produced by Katie Couric.