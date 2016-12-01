WATCH: Dashcam captures horror caravan crash on Sydney motorway

Two motorists are lucky to be alive after a car towing a caravan swerved and jackknifed across three lanes on a busy motorway in Sydney's north.

A driver sitting behind the caravan captured the horror crash in March, but they've only just released the footage.

The driver lost control on the M1 near Mooney Mooney, causing the car to swerve erratically.

The caravan then jackknifed and crashed into a concrete barrier.

Thankfully, the two people inside the car weren't injured.