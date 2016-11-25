News

Fremantle shifts Australia Day celebrations

Fremantle has axed its Australia Day celebrations and shifted it to a new date. Jordan Cutts reports

0402_1800_BRI-Iris
3:22

Flood warnings issued ahead of possible heavy rain falls
0402_1800_BRI-CommGames
6:26

Indian coach admits boxer used needles
0402_1800_vic_power
1:53

How you could be paying more for power depending on where you live
0402_1800_sa_shark
1:32

Police stalked by great white shark
0402_1800_BRI-Manhunt
1:59

Dramatic arrest of man who allegedly ran down police officer
0402_1800_BRI-Explosives
1:59

Couple charged after car found with homemade explosives
0402_1800_SYD-SkinCancer
1:37

Fashion trends could be putting people at risk of skin cancer
0402_1800_sa_cameras
1:24

A major crackdown on speed and red light cameras

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids' deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'