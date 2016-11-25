Two men allegedly attack innocent shoppers in carpark

Police are investigating a bloodied brawl outside an Adelaide supermarket on Thursday night.

Witnesses say two men, who appeared intoxicated, attacked innocent shoppers in the St Clair carpark.

Shoppers said one of the men had grabbed what appeared to be a brick and started threatening the other two men before a fight broke out.

One victim was taken to hospital with head injuries after being kicked in the face, while a second victim was treated at the scene.

A 28-year-old Pennington man will face court at a later date over the fight.