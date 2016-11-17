Monkey adopted by herd of goats in China

A monkey has been adopted by a herd of goats in China – but not everybody is happy about it.

The little creature was found by a goat farmer Zhong Shu when he went to check on his herd.

The monkey now clings on to the neck of one of the goats, which it treats like a mother and they even sleep together at night.

Mr Shu told the Mirror said the goat seems to make the monkey feel safe.

"Every time I came to shut goats in the fold at night, I found the monkey was on the back of this goat," he said.

But local wildlife protection authorities say they want to take the monkey to the local zoo and then release into into the wild, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV has reported.