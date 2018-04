Bill O'Reilly says Megyn Kelly's new book makes Fox News "look bad." In her new book, Kelly, host of “The Kelly File,” says that former Fox News Chief Roger Ailes made several unwanted sexual advances in the early part of her tenure at the No. 1 cable news network. On “The O’Reilly Factor,” the host used his “Tip of the Day” segment on Tuesday to give some advice to Kelly: “Loyalty is good.”