Toowoomba pub owned by paroled ex-NRL player destroyed by fire

A Queensland pub has been destroyed by fire overnight.

Police were believed to be in the area at around midnight when they spotted the Mill Street Tavern at Toowoomba, about 125 kilometres west of Brisbane, on fire and called for help.

Firefighters managed to stop the blaze spreading to neighbouring properties, but the pub could not saved.

A witness told 7 News he was awoken by police banging on his door to alert him to the nearby fire before firefighters arrived on the scene.

The tavern is owned by former NRL player Jason Smith, who is currently on parole for cocaine possession.

Police are treating the fire as suspicious.