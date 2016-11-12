News

Supermoon of the century

The Supermoon on Monday night will be the biggest and brightest that we've seen in almost a century.

Latest

0405_1800_sa_troublemakers
1:17

Hutt street business owners have had enough of local troublemakers
0405_1800_sa_Prison
0:23

Former corrections officer avoids jail for smuggling goods to an inmate
0405_1800_BRI-Murder
1:31

Jacob Michael Smith jailed for life for murder of Brisbane mum
0405_1800_sa_jailed
0:26

Man jailed for 26 years over murder of partner and her mother
0405_1800_sa_ambo
1:24

An injured man on the run after fleeing from ambulance
0405_1800_BRI-Measles
1:34

Measles outbreak may have spread to Queensland’s southeast
0405_1800_sa_youth
2:05

Public meeting to tackle youth crime shut down
0405_1800_SYD-Leg
1:24

Man likely to lose leg after being hit on footpath by out-of-control car

Featured

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym