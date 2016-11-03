CCTV: Exploding e-cigarette engulfs man in flames

An exploding electric cigarette engulfed a man in flames and left him with second-degree burns in a terrifying incident captured on CCTV.

A French nightclub owner, Amine Britel, was talking to his customers on October 28, just before midnight, when the vaping device in his pocket dramatically exploded, Ruptly reported.

Britel leapt about in panic as sparks flew from his flaming jacket.

Two bystanders rush to his aid and frantically put it out.

The device, made in China, caused second-degree burns and Britel said he would file a complaint.