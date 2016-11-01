Former White House lawyer Richard Painter on what James Comey should have done
On Oct. 31, former White House lawyer Richard Painter told Yahoo Global News Anchor Katie Couric what FBI Director James Comey should have done ethically to handle recently discovered emails that are potentially related to the Hillary Clinton email probe. Painter said, “He should not be talking to members of Congress about those investigations when it’s clear those communications will only be used for partisan political purposes.”