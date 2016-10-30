Jet skier dies after being thrown from his craft at high speed

A jet skier has died after being thrown from his water craft which is believed to have been travelling at high speed.

The crash occurred at Botany Bay in Sydney at about 3.15pm on Sunday.

The rider, a man police said was aged in his 50s, was thrown from the craft and died at the scene, despite efforts to save him.

Another passenger on the jet ski, also a man in his 50s, was not hurt.

A passing vessel found the man near the Captain Cook Bridge. He was taken to Botany Bay Water Police by CPR failed to save his life.