Quick thinking jetskier helps put out boat fire near Brisbane

A jet skier used his craft to douse flames after an explosion on a boat off Stradbroke Island.

Four adults and one child suffered significant burns following the suspected boat explosion off South Stradbroke Island near Brisbane, according to reports.

A 20-year-old female and a male have been transported to the Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital by helicopter where a 26-year-old woman is also being treated.

A 19-year-old woman has been taken to Gold Coast University Hospital.

The apparent explosion occurred in the water near Tipplers, making for a difficult and time consuming rescue.