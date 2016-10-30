16 in 2016: New Clinton emails under FBI investigation came from Anthony Weiner

On Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, FBI Director James Comey said new emails surfaced in a case not related to the now-closed investigation of Hillary Clinton’s private email server. Comey said the emails “appear to be pertinent to the investigation,” and belong to Anthony Weiner, the estranged husband of Hillary Clinton’s top aide. Clinton called on the FBI to release all the information it has as early voting gets underway because, “the American people deserve to get the full and complete facts immediately.” See more at yahoo.com/16in2016.