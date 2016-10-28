Hackers Fight Back in Watch Dogs 2

Hackers are the solution not the problem to a Big Brother state according to a new video game from Ubisoft.

In the soon to be released multimillion dollar production Watch Dogs 2 - you can hack your way to victory without using a gun.

Technology Editor Djuro Sen put it to the test.

Real hackers were consulted for the game set in the heart of hacker culture - San Francisco.

“It’s amazingly accurate,” says hacking consultant Violet Blue.

“The fact that they’re not the 400 pound hacker … the guy in basement that doesn’t get out and lives with him mom. We are just people who are trying to live our lives and we look like everybody.”

Hackers can cause chaos in the community but in Watch Dogs 2 they also expose the perils of big data.

Algorithms can deny you a bank loan because of where you live or accuse you of a crime you didn’t commit because of computer profiling.

If the authorities control the information the only defence could be hackers.