An alleged member of Perth's 'Evil 8' paedophile ring has delayed entering plea's to his charges.

Alfred John Impicciatore is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl who was pimped out by her father.

The 46-year-old has repeatedly been told to plead at several of his nine court appearances.

But his new laywer on Wednesday asked for another adjournment so she can provide more legal advice.

He will reappear next week.