When Karla Ortiz first met Hillary Clinton, she had no intention of speaking up. "But then she asked if anyone wanted to share their story" says the eleven-year-old. Her story turned into a poignant moment caught on camera – and later used in a campaign ad. In it, Ortiz told Clinton that her parents had received a letter of deportation and she was afraid that she would come home from school one day and find that they had been deported. See more at yahoo.com/16in2016.