16 in 2016: Isaac Saul

Journalist Isaac Saul, once a self-proclaimed “Bernie bro,” wrote a Huffington Post article in February titled, “I Despise Hillary Clinton, and It Has Nothing to Do With Her Gender.” After Hillary Clinton clinched the Democratic presidential nomination, Saul began doing more research into the major party and third-party candidates, and his views started to change on Clinton. The first presidential debate sealed the deal for Saul, and he even wrote an essay in September to admit he was wrong about Clinton and apologize. Saul will be voting for her on Election Day. See more at yahoo.com/16in2016.