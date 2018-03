Jim Steinle and Liz Sullivan lost their daughter, Kate Steinle, after she was shot and killed while walking with her father on a San Francisco pier. Her alleged murderer is an illegal immigrant who had seven felony convictions and was deported to Mexico five times. Donald Trump has seized on this issue throughout his campaign, inviting relatives of people killed by illegal immigrants on stage at rallies and at the RNC. See more at yahoo.com/16in2016.