Men armed with bins, chairs brawl near families

Families at a busy Perth shopping centre were forced to duck for cover over the weekend as a violent brawl broke around them.

Amateur video captured the wild scenes at Westfield Carousel on Saturday.

Men can be seen arming themselves with bins, chairs and even mixing bowls, while parents with prams and young children can also be seen trying to avoid the melee.

At one point, a child in a pram can be seen just metres from the fighting men before it is pulled away by an unknown person.

Police are investigating the incident.