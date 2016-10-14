News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

World's longest reigning monarch dies age 88

The world's longest reigning monarch, Thailand's king Bhumibol Adulyadej has died age 88.

Latest

0330_1130_nat_shopping
0:53

Biggest trading day of the year at the Sydney fish market
0330_1130_nat_petrol
0:29

Truck driver dies after petrol tanker explodes
0330_1130_nat_pubfight
0:21

Man fighting for life after pub fight
0330_1130_nat_russia
1:42

Russia expels 150 diplomats from its borders
0330_1130_nat_ballooncrash
0:37

Hot air balloon crash in Hunter Valley
Aussie rugby player coward punched
1:31

Aussie rugby player coward punched
Woman plays flute during major brain surgery
0:34

Woman plays flute during major brain surgery
Police officers hand out Easter chocolate at breath testing
0:32

Police officers hand out Easter chocolate at breath testing

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'