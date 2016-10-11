'You’re fat enough': Vigilante defends fellow diner from vicious fat shaming title

An outraged McDonald’s customer has hit back after watching another diner in the restaurant mercilessly bullied and fat shamed by fellow customers.

The brave vigilante can be seen in the footage watching on initially as two women scream at a man, “You’re fat enough, why don’t you get a salad?”

He then steps up to the two bullies, lifting his shirt up and yells back, “I've got a belly as well, what?” however the girls defend their statements and say his stomach is nothing to the man they are berating.

“How dare you?” he says while taking the lid off the drink he is holding before tipping it over the offender's head.