Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Trump, Kaepernick, and her lifelong love of the law

In “My Own Words,” a new compilation of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s writings over the course her lifetime, the vim and vigor that she is famous for expressing from the Supreme Court bench is just as apparent in her high school editorials. Ginsburg has spent decades weighing in on issues most important to her — such as gender and religion — and in a new interview with Yahoo Global News Anchor Katie Couric, she did not mince words when weighing in on the current election, the state of the court, and controversy surrounding the national anthem.