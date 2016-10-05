News

New Jersey homes destroyed by gas explosion

Two homes have been destroyed in an explosion in the US.

Latest

0418_1600_nat_cocaine
1:45

Instagram model jailed for attempting to smuggle cocaine into the country
0418_1600_nat_finance
1:37

Afternoon finance report - April 18
0418_1600_nat_rebel
1:35

Rebel Wilson back in court
0418_1600_nat_flu
0:39

Super flu vaccines for Aussies 65+
0418-1600_nat_spartan
0:29

Air force unveils final Spartan airlifter
0418_1600_nat_amp
0:33

Treasurer blasts AMP executives
0418_1600_nat_shooting
1:02

Drive-by shooting leaves some Sydney residents worried
0418_1600_nat_pilot
1:54

Pilot survives second helicopter crash

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym