2016 The Choice: Trump supporter Mark Burns on his candidate's platform and how Gov. Mike Pence will do in the V.P. debate
On Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, Pastor Mark Burns joins Yahoo News and Finance Anchor Bianna Golodryga on Yahoo News Now. Pastor Burns is a co-founder and CEO of the NOW Television Network and a supporter of Donald Trump's campaign for the presidency. The two discuss Burns's support of Trump as well as what we can expect from tonight's vice presidential debate between Tim Kaine and Mike Pence.