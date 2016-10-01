News

CCTV footage captures man wanted for multiple break-ins

Police have released CCTV of a man wanted break-ins at multiple shopping centres.

Latest

0418_1800_vic_bodycam
1:33

Frontline police to wear new body cameras
0418_1800_vic_rebel
1:40

Rebel Wilson returns to court for defamation challenge
0418_1800_vic_killer
1:19

Plea to find killer of innocent man
0418_1800_vic_borce
1:34

Tax payers to fund Borce Ristevski’s legal defence
0418_1800_vic_pedestrian
1:14

Elderly pedestrian hit by car in Lilydale
0418_1600_nat_cocaine
1:45

Instagram model jailed for attempting to smuggle cocaine into the country
0418_1600_nat_finance
1:37

Afternoon finance report - April 18
0418_1600_nat_rebel
1:35

Rebel Wilson back in court

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym