Charlotte police chief still refuses to release video of Keith Scott shooting

On Friday, Sept. 23, Charlotte-Mecklenburg, N.C., Police Chief Kerr Putney once again refused to release to the public video of the shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott. The video, captured on bodycams worn by Charlotte police officers, was shown on Thursday to Scott's family, who then asked that it be released to the public. Putney said that would not happen, and that the matter was now in the hands of investigators from the state of North Carolina.