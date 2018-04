Why didn't Hillary Clinton just say she was sick, before her public stumble days after being diagnosed with pneumonia? "Because we're human," Sen. Tim Kaine tells Yahoo Global News Anchor Katie Couric candidly, adding that Clinton's energy and stamina astounds him. He also says the decision not to disclose the illness earlier had nothing to do with Donald Trump's attacks on her health. "He was going to do that anyway," says Kaine.