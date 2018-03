Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., spoke to Yahoo News and Finance Anchor Bianna Golodryga about the recent police shootings of two African-American men in Charlotte, N.C., and Tulsa, Okla., and the ongoing debate about police and race relations. He said we need to celebrate the work of police officers, while also acknowledging a “real problem” in this country with implicit racial bias and equal application of the law.