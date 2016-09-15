Scientists put sunscreens to the test

As millions of Britons found out this week during their record heatwave, not all sunscreens work. So with one of the highest melanoma rates in the world, we've been to the only lab in the country equipped to perform proper testing. Where real people are exposed to intense light - and water - just like at the beach. Dr Andrew Rochford reports.

“In our 15 September news broadcast, we reported the results of a recent CHOICE test of SPF 50+ sunscreens which found most didn't live up to their SPF claims.

We have since been contacted by the manufacturer of Banana Boat sunscreen who has informed us that its products were tested at the same facility used by CHOICE and that those products did meet all relevant Australian Standard and TGA requirements for use in Australia.”