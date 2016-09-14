News

Hostile senate to block Turnbull's plebiscite

Malcolm Turnbull is marking one year as Prime Minister with a key election promise in serious doubt.

Latest

1:58

Indigenous protestors block main route of the Queen's baton relay
1:14

Driver accused of running down and killing a man collecting his mail faces court
1:35

Afternoon Finance Report - April 4
1:38

Royals receive enthusiastic welcome in Brisbane
0:33

Paramedics restart man's heart
1:59

Woman open fires at Youtube headquarters in California
2:08

Energy companies interested in Liddell power stations
1:55

Man guarded in hospital after climbing Harbour Bridge

Featured

0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym