Garry Kasparov on Clinton health episode

On Sept. 12, 2016, Garry Karparov, former world chess champion and Russian pro-democracy leader, discussed Hillary Clinton’s recent health episode with Yahoo News and Finance Anchor Bianna Golodryga. Karparov said “I’m sure Putin was thrilled to see this health crisis and I have no doubt that Russian press both inside and outside of the Russian control press will try to capitalize on it because it enhances Trump’s chances to win the elections and I believe that’s Vladimir Putin’s outmost goal for the next few months.”