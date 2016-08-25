News

Tornadoes tear swathe of destruction across US state of Indiana

Tornadoes have caused widespread destruction in the US state of Indiana.

Latest

0404_800_BRI-Iris
2:11

Warnings remain in place as Iris weakens
0404_1800_BRI-Tradie
0:31

Queensland’s multimillion-dollar tradie sentenced
0404_1800_BRI-Berowra
1:32

Driver faces court after death of Berowra senior
0403_1800_BRI-BatonRelay
3:17

Protesters stop Queen’s Baton Relay ahead of Commonwealth Games
0404_1800_BRI-Royals
3:05

Prince Charles and Camilla touchdown ahead of Commonwealth Games
0404_1800_SYD-Robbery
1:37

Victim of robbery breaks down after being threatened with hammer
0404_1800_SYD-YouTube
1:52

Suspected YouTube shooter’s animal activist and vlogging past
0404_1800_SYD-Turnbull
2:12

Turnbull faces leadership pressure from moderates

Featured

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym