How Flint hero Claressa Shields could make Olympic history

Up until now, no American boxer - male or female - has ever won two gold medals. George Foreman, Joe Frazier, Muhammad Ali -- they all won one. But middleweight boxer Claressa Shields already won gold in London, and now the Flint native is ready for her second -- and the chance to make history in Rio. "I just want to go down in history as the best women's fighter that's ever lived," Shields tells Yahoo Global News Anchor Katie Couric. Overcoming a childhood of poverty, hunger and abuse, Shields has overcome incredible odds, and now carries the weight of her adoring hometown with her to Rio.