Woman Uses Knives In Bizarre Make-Up Tutorial

A bizarre video of a woman demonstrating how to put on makeup using a knife has gone viral.

The video begins with the unnamed woman holding a knife in front of the camera. She then starts speaking Serbian and goes on to explain how to contour by using this unconventional makeup tool.

The woman explains: "There have been many different tutorials online showing how to put on makeup using spoons and forks, so I have decided to use a knife in order to help me put on my makeup and achieve the effect that I want."