Hoon fail: Driver hits accelerator and runs car into pole

An impatient motorist has been left red-faced after attempting to speed out of an intersection, instead losing control of the vehicle and running into a pole.

The driver of the yellow Holden Commodore curved slowly around the bend before slamming down the accelerator, causing his car to fishtail violently.

The engine revs loudly and the car suddenly jerks to the left, spinning 180 degrees and mounting the gutter.

The left side of the car slams into a pole and the driver is left facing on-coming traffic.

The motorist driving behind the wannabe hoon captured the whole incident on dash cam and was clearly unimpressed with the man’s antics.

“Good job, mate,” he mumbles as he slowly drives past.

The extent of the damage to the Commodore is unknown.

