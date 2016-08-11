Woman almost misses flight after getting locked inside airport pharmacy

A woman in the UK has almost missed her flight after she became locked inside a pharmacy in the terminal building.

Amateur footage shows the frustrated woman standing behind the security door with her hands on her hips while two security personnel talk to the woman from the other side of the screen.

The woman was shopping inside the store at the departure lounge at Birmingham Airport when staff locked the doors at 9:30pm.

She soon realised she was trapped but her calls for help weren’t answered until half an hour later when a passer-by walked past the shop.

She asked the man to get help, stressed that she would miss her plane.

"I asked her what time her flight was and she said she was getting a 10.45pm flight to Greece with a friend. She was obviously very anxious but I told her not to worry and that I would get help,” the man told the Coventry Telegraph.

The woman’s flight started boarding as security worked to free her, but thankfully she made it to her gate just in time to board.

Airport security said they have apologised to the woman and are investigating how the incident occurred.